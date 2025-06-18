David Tennant, Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker are returning to Doctor Who for a new project.

The trio of former Doctors - as well as fellow Time Lords Peter Davison, Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy - have come together for a new book by actress Sophie Aldred, who played the Seven Doctor's companion Ace.

The book - which is being split into two parts, starting with Ace's Jacket: The Inside Story - will explore her character's iconic outfit, which included over 50 badges made up for her own collection and items from the costume team.

The actors - along with showrunners Chris Chibnall and Steven Moffat, and Hugh Bonneville - are among dozens of contributors who have all written a fictional story written about the origin of each badge.

Sophie told BBC News: "I went off to various Doctor Who alumni like David Tennant, Chris Chibnall... I said to them, 'Could you write a story about one of the badges that takes your interest?'

"I got in touch with a lot of the people I know, I collared people at parties and conventions.

"They've written little short stories or poems – we've had paintings, we've had cartoons, we've had all sorts."

Sophie's character Ace first appeared in Doctor Who in 1987, and she returned to the role for Jodie's final episode The Power of the Doctor in 2022.

She has confirmed that money raised from the charity book will be donated to Autism All Stars and the National Autistic Society.

She added: "It felt like something really great to do for charity as well."

"We wanted to choose charities which had some kind of association with Doctor Who and there's a lot of Doctor Who fans who do have autism. I've met so many of them.

"They're such incredible, amazing people. I just really felt that it would be good to raise some awareness and some money as well for for these charities."