‘Doctor Who’ will reportedly remain on air regardless of Disney’s future involvement in the show.

Rumours have been swirling the streamer may withdraw funding for the BBC sci-fi series due to declining ratings, but an insider has now told the Daily Mirror showrunner Russell T Davies has already written most of season 16 and plotted storylines for season 17, suggesting that production is set to continue with or without Disney’s backing.

The Mirror’s source said: “When ‘Doctor Who’ began its partnership with Disney+, there was additional funding put in place.

“‘Doctor Who’ is an expensive show to make, with its effects budget taking up a significant part of the overall spend, so if Disney were to withdraw its funding, then there wouldn't be as significant an impact on production as some fans may think.

“The TARDIS set is still standing in Cardiff, all ready to go on new adventures.”

The Disney+ deal with ‘Doctor Who’ was announced in 2022, bringing the BBC and Disney together as co-producers of the series in a bid to expand its international reach and provide a boost in production values.

Their agreement reportedly covered 26 episodes, with half of those still yet to air.

However, as season 15 continues to attract mixed reviews and lower-than-expected viewership figures, reports have circulated Disney may reconsider its financial commitment to the series.

In February, the BBC publicly addressed rumours that the show was being shelved.

A spokesperson said: “This story is incorrect, ‘Doctor Who’ has not been shelved. As we have previously stated, the decision on season 3 will be made after season 2 airs.

“The deal with Disney+ was for 26 episodes – and exactly half of those still have to transmit. And as for the rest, we never comment on the Doctor and future storylines.”

Showrunner Russell, 61, has acknowledged the possibility of a pause in the show’s schedule, but maintains confidence in the show's resilience.

Speaking to Newsround, he said: “The Doctor’s reached the status of, like, Robin Hood. Sometimes there might be a pause, and during that pause, the viewers of Newsround now will grow up a few years and start writing stories and they’ll bring it back.

“So I have absolute faith that that will survive because I am living proof of it and that’s what happens to good ideas. No good idea ever dies.”

Russell previously told RadioTimes.com no official decision had been made about future seasons: “There’s no decision until after season 2.

He said: “It’s funny, because even people who work on the show think that means we’re having secret meetings about it.

“People I work with every year say, ‘What’s really happening?’ and I’m going, ‘Nothing! No meetings, nothing.’

“That’s when the decision is – and the decision won’t even be made by the people we work with at Disney+, it’ll be made by someone in a big office somewhere. So literally nothing happening, no decision.”