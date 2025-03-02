'Doctor Who' is set to release a 'Eurovision' themed episode.

Doctor Who's Eurovision themed episode

The special show -starring Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Varada Seethu as new companion Belinda Chandra - will air to coincide with the 'Eurovision Song Contest' in May and it will be the “most expensive” episode in the sci-fi programme's 62-year history.

A source told The Mirror: "Think Eurovision in space. There will be singing and there will be competition. Hey, there might even be a cameo for Graham Norton! Anything is possible.”

Sci-fi author Juno Dawson, who wrote the episode, said: “It’s the most ridiculous episode they’ve ever done - and the most expensive.

"I got to write the Doctor. I got to write Belinda. There’s no limit to the imagination on the show. I think it’s the best show ever made. Just you wait. This episode is mahoosive.”

Meanwhile, Ncuti - who took over the role of The Doctor from Jodie Whittaker - revealed last year that he is committed to the show and will work on season three this year.

During an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' in November, Ncuti said: "It is all going well. We did the second series this year, the Christmas special is coming up, and we are filming a third series next year."

It comes after 'Doctor Who' boss Russell T. Davies admitted casting Ncuti in the series was a "risk" because of his busy schedule.

The actor rose to fame as Eric Effiong in 'Sex Education' before stepping into the TARDIS and the showrunner admitted they were restricted by his prior filming commitments, but he still feels they got the right person as the 15th Timelord.

Russell told 'Doctor Who' magazine: “Casting Ncuti meant casting him before he’d finished on 'Sex Education'. That was a risk that we took, but it was absolutely the right risk, because it meant we got the best possible Doctor in 2024 that we could wish for."