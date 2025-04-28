Ncuti Gatwa was forced to move house “for more privacy” due to his ‘Doctor Who’ fame.

Ncuti Gatwa plays plays the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who

The 32-year-old actor has played the 15th Doctor since 2023 but he has admitted that he was "not prepared" for the "level of surveillance" that came with the iconic role, and the show has changed him from "an extrovert to an introvert".

Speaking to The Big Issue magazine, he said: "I moved house for more privacy. I had to. My God, I was like, everyone knows where I live.

"B***** hell - the level of surveillance was something I was not prepared for. It got a bit crazy.

"I live on a very quiet street now, which is lovely.

"So I guess the change is being from an extrovert to an introvert.

"I like a cup of tea and sitting in my house now."

Ncuti admits it "feels exciting to be back" with his second full series of the hit BBC One sci-fi drama - which premiered on April 12 - and he has praised showrunner Russell T. Davis for reflecting "problems we face in our time and potentially in our future" in the scripts.

Ncuti said: "'Doctor Who' works so well and has done for so many years because it is reflective of the problems we face in our time and potentially in our future.

"That's part of what attracted me to the show in the first place.

"Russell is very politically and socially aware and has always infused the scripts with that.

"It is the nature of the show to be a soundboard to life around us."

And the 'Barbie' actor said the show is a "beacon of learning and exploration" as it tackles "the big talking points in society".

Ncuti - who feels "really happy and proud" to be a part of a show that allows for a discussion around "incel culture and young boys and how they relate to women" - added: "Alongside the entertainment, we are tackling the big talking points in society.

"This show is a beacon of learning and exploration.

"So we have the discussion around incel culture and young boys and how they relate to women.

"We've got young audiences. So I'm really happy and proud to be part of a show that talks about these big issues.

"And it is done with such compassion to all parties."

