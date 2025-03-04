Sara Davies is to present the new ITV game show ‘Time Is Money’.

The 40-year-old business tycoon - who is best known for featuring on the panel for the BBC show 'Dragon's Den' - will be fronting the new programme in which contestants have to race against the clock to keep their cash prize, with one wrong answer stripping them of all their earnings.

Sara is quoted by The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column as saying: "I’m absolutely delighted to be hosting ‘Time Is Money’.

"This show is unlike anything you’ve seen before — it’s full-on, it’s exhilarating, and the pressure is real.

"It’s going to be a rollercoaster of excitement and tension, and I can’t wait to see who’ll keep their cool under pressure. Get ready for a make-or-break adventure, because time really is money!"

In the show, contestants will be pitted against one another and the clock for the jackpot prize while Sara guides them through each round.

One slip-up means it’s game over for unlucky contestants, with the game continuing until there is just one hopeful left - allowing them to walk away with the entire prize pot.

‘Time Is Money’ will be joining ITV’s strong portfolio of established game shows such as ‘The Chase’, ‘Deal or No Deal’ and 'Tipping Point’, and the channel's Director of Entertainment and Daytime at Katie Rawcliffe promised that the new programme would "perfectly compliment" the network’s existing lineup.

She said: "It’s been fantastic to see our afternoon game shows continue to thrive this year with ‘The Chase’, ‘Deal or No Deal’, ‘Lingo’ and ‘Tipping Point’ all delivering strong ratings and growing audiences.

"These shows have become a staple for daytime TV and we’re thrilled to add ‘Time Is Money’ to the mix.

"With its unique blend of fast-paced quiz action and high-stakes drama, ‘Time Is Money’ will perfectly complement our existing lineup, as will Sara Davies as host."