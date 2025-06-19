Sara Davies confiscates the electronic devices of her children’s friends when they come round to play.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur - who has sons, Oliver, 11, and Charlie, eight, with her husband Simon Davies - keeps their phones and tablets locked away in a box so the children can have fun instead of being glued to a screen when they are together.

She told the Daily Mail newspaper’s Eden Confidential column: "I have a box at the front door, so when they come to my house they put their phones and iPads in the box and it stays in my bedroom.

"I like to be the fun mam where the other kids come around and I get pizzas, [but] I've seen it where the kids come and have phones and iPads and one of them will withdraw and sit on their iPad."

Sara - who has to give permission to her children's friends if they need to ring their parents - added: "No one complains. They're outside playing football, they merge so much better - and they communicate."

The Dragons' Den tycoon fears commenting on other school parents who let their children have smartphones.

Sara explained: "I don't want the other parents to think that I'm judging them because they've let their kid [have a smartphone].

"I'm too nervous to say anything about it in the school WhatsApp group."

The businesswoman - who joined Dragons' Den as its youngest-ever female investor in 2019 - revealed that Oliver was unimpressed when he first saw the BBC show as he thought she was going to be a fire-breathing creature.

In an interview with the British edition of Closer magazine in February, the star shared: "At the screening party, my eldest - who was five at the time - came up to me afterwards and said, 'Well, that wasn't what you said it was going to be, Mummy. I thought you were a dragon.'

"He was obviously thinking I was going to be dressed up as a dragon! I was a huge disappointment."

And Sara added that her family did not support her when she said about joining Dragons' Den.

She explained: "I'll be honest, when I said I wanted to do Dragons' Den, none of my family were behind me. My mum, particularly, sees the trolling and the negativity, and she can't stand anybody being nasty to me."