Eamonn Holmes has vowed to ‘redouble’ his efforts to walk again

The 65-year-old has suffered a series of falls, surgeries and health setbacks that have left him reliant on canes and a wheelchair, and has now shared a poignant update with fans on social media, alongside a photograph of himself from 2022, standing tall in a suit beside a DeLorean sports car.

He captioned it: “Great picture popped up from 3 years but it’s made me sad – I could walk.

“Got to redouble my efforts.”

The TV presenter, who rose to fame as a host on ITV’s ‘This Morning’ and now fronts GB News Breakfast, has been grappling with a string of health issues over recent years.

He suffered a fall live on air earlier this year, which came just two weeks after he had been hospitalised following a similar incident.

Both falls aggravated existing injuries from a spinal operation in 2022, as well as previous accidents at his Surrey home.

The most recent fall occurred during his GB News segment, when a chair reportedly gave way beneath him.

Speaking at the end of the programme, Eamonn told viewers: “The chair gave way and I was lying flat on my back with my head hanging off the set.

“The first hour or so I was OK because the adrenaline kicked in, but then as the morning went on I felt the aches and pains. The worst thing is that two weeks ago I was hospitalised for a similar fall in the same area – back of my neck, head and shoulders – and that’s all come back.”

He added: “We’re going to have to replace the chairs because I’m not the only one to have fallen.”

Fans have since rallied around Eamonn, sending words of encouragement in response to his post on X.

One wrote: “Keep pushing forward, Eamonn. Perseverance always pays off.”

Another commented: “Wolf whistle – still got it, Eamonn.”

The veteran broadcaster, who had a double hip replacement in 2016, has continued to suffer from chronic pain since a follow-up spinal procedure in September 2022.

In 2021, he was rushed to hospital after what was described as “pain he’s never felt in his life”.

Further complications came in 2023 when he fractured his shoulder during a fall at home.

Away from the studio, Eamonn is also dealing with personal upheaval is currently going through a divorce from Ruth Langsford, 65, with whom he previously shared a £3.6million home in Surrey.

He was seen using a mobility scooter in public in late 2023 and appeared at the TRIC Awards using a walking frame, later telling reporters he was “not OK”.

Despite his physical challenges, Eamonn has continued to appear on screen, earning praise from colleagues who have described him as a “trooper” for carrying on amid his health fight.