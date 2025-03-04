Former 'EastEnders' and 'Coronation Street' actress Kathryn Apanowicz has died at the age of 64.

Kathryn Apanowicz (right) with Carol Vorderman at a memorial service for Richard Whiteley in 2005

The actress and presenter's passing was announced on Monday (03.03.25) after she had battled a long illness.

Kathryn began her career as a child performer for Yorkshire Television before playing caterer Magda Czajkowski in 'EastEnders' and later having minor roles in both 'Emmerdale' and 'Coronation Street'.

In her later years, she turned her hand to presenting with shows on BBC Radio Leeds and BBC Radio York as well as TV programmes such as 'Afternoon Live' and 'Live Talk' - a forerunner to the daytime staple 'Loose Women'.

Kathryn was the partner of the original 'Countdown' host Richard Whiteley from 1994 until he died in 2005 and penned a book about the star – titled 'Richard by Kathryn: The Life of Richard Whiteley' – after his untimely passing.

Former ITV Calendar presenter Christa Ackroyd led the tributes on social media.

She wrote: "Reunited with her beloved Richard. I will miss you so much my lovely friend.

"What adventures we had. The world will always be a duller place without you...

"Thank you for the music my friend. RIP."

Ian White of ITV Calendar posted on X in tribute: "What a huge response there has been to the news our friend Kathryn Apanowicz has died aged 64. Thank you for all the kind comments.

"Kathryn was full of fun and positivity and a joy to spend time with. Always a hoot! She will be greatly missed."

Another fan shared: "I was sad to hear that the presenter and actress Kathryn Apanowicz has passed away.

"I remember Kathryn's days in 'EastEnders' and her appearing in a charity show in Leicester back in the late 80s. RIP, Kathryn."