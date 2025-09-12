EastEnders legend Angela Wynter was a member of a hit 80s R+B/Soul band.

EastEnders legend Angela Wynter

The 68-year-old actress - best known for playing Yolande Trueman in the hit BBC soap - was View From the Hill's first female vocalist, and with the group's founding members Patrick Patterson, 75, (songwriter, guitar and vocals) and Trevor White (songwriter, bass and vocals), they shot to global stardom after being signed to EMI Records in the UK and Capitol Records in the USA in 1986.

Asked what her highlight was of being an R+B/Soul star, Angela exclusively told BANG Showbiz at the National Television Awards at The O2 arena, London, on Wednesday (10.09.25): "The highlight was just exploring my voice."

View From the Hill was founded in 1985, and that year, the trio released the self-entitled View From the Hill four track EP - which then catapulted them to international fame.

But it was the band's two singles, 1986's No Conversation and 1987's No Rebel that achieved critical acclaim and made View From the Hill one of the most talked about Black British groups of the late 1980s, and spearhead the new wave of British Black music in the UK and in the USA.

Reflecting on the success she had with Patrick and Trevor, Angela said: "It's just another job, it's just another blessing that I was given, it was great."

View From The Hill opened for several artists' concerts including 71-year-old R+B legend Alexander O'Neal and 66-year-old folk singer Suzanne Vega.

Angela, Patrick and Trevor embarked on a big UK tour in 1988 and played at major venues across the country, including London's Wembley Arena and Hammersmith Odeon - now called Eventim Apollo.

Asked if she has some memorable moments from touring, Angela admitted: "Yes and no because work is work, and I ran away from them anyway."

Even though Angela decided to leave music at the time to focus more on her acting career - which eventually led her to become a household name as Yolande in EastEnders - she has since performed as a vocalist in the predominantly female root reggae band, Kush AbaKush.

It was a big night for EastEnders at this year's National Television Awards, as the soap bagged the Serial Drama gong, and Steve McFadden, 66, won the Serial Drama Performance accolade for his role as Phil Mitchell.