Martine McCutcheon is set to make a TV comeback

The 49-year-old actress - who initially found fame through her role as Tiffany Mitchell on the BBC soap opera EastEnders in the 1990s - has not had a notable television appearance since she competed on The Masked Singer in 2021 but in a rare social media update, she teased fans that something is on the cards.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, Martine - who split from Jack McManus towards the end of last year after 40 years of marriage - said: "Hello everybody, I hope you are good, I've just pulled over, I did the school run this morning a bit windswept got the window down just having a hot flush.

“I was looking at my Instagram and I realised that I actually haven't talked to you guys on here, just having a chit chat for such a long time because I've had so much going on and yeah it's been so much change.

"I've still been managing to do my thing and get back to it, I did a show the other night that I am probably its number one fan."

The Love Actually star - who also enjoyed a stint as Loose Women panellist in the late 2010s and also appeared in episodes of dramas such as Agatha Christie's Marple and Midsomer Murders - did not elaborate on what new her television role is but revealed that it has come after she has decided that she wants to do "guided meditations" so that she can help other people/

She said: "I'll share more with you about that nearer the time but loved it, loved it. I've been meditating for the universe and I've decided that I really want to do guided meditations and I want to help people."