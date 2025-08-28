Balvinder Sopal cannot wait to be "traumatic" and "sexy" on Strictly Come Dancing.

Balvinder Sopal is taking part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing

The EastEnders star is looking forward to being fierce and "passionate" when she performs an Argentine Tango on the hit BBC Latin and ballroom dance show's dancefloor next month.

Asked what dances Balvinder, 46, is excited about performing on Strictly Come Dancing, she told Inside Soap magazine: "I'm in love with the Argentine Tango, but I know it's the hardest dance to do because of the flicky legs and stuff!

"It's the one I'm the most excited about because it's passionate, traumatic and sexy with a real push and pull story."

Balvinder - who has played the cunning, ruthless businesswoman and mum Suki Panesar in EastEnders since 2020 - will find out who her professional dance partner will be on September 20, when the pre-recorded Strictly Come Dancing launch show airs.

But Balvinder just wants to create "magical" memories with whoever her partner may be.

She said: "I don't know how good I'll be, I'm just hoping for some magical moments."

As well as dancing the Argentine Tango, Balvinder is excited about meeting and getting constructive feedback from Strictly Come Dancing's judges - the blunt Craig Revel Horwood, 60, Motsi Mabuse, 44, Shirley Ballas, 64, and Anton Du Beke, 59.

She said: "[I'm excited about] meeting all the judges and hearing all their feedback, even from Craig!

"Taking on a different persona for different dances, as you get to be a new character each week, and I also think it can do a lot for your confidence.

"This was my year of saying yes to things and being seen, so when Strictly came along, fantastic!"

Balvinder will be joined by 14 other celebrities who will battle it out to win the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

They are 36-year-old Olympic sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - also known as Nitro from BBC's Gladiators - Love Island star Dani Dyer, 29, retired footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 53, and Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, 62.

Also competing are YouTuber-and-podcaster George Clarke, 25, trailblazing model Ellie Goldstein, 23 - the first model with Down Syndrome to grace the cover of British Vogue magazine - and RuPaul's Drag Race UK star La Voix, 45, will grace the ballroom floor.

In addition, retired England rugby player Chris Robshaw, 39, The Apprentice 2019 candidate Thomas Skinner, 34, former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, 37, and Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis, 66, were also confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

And completing this year's line-up are Lorraine and Good Morning Britain's Los Angeles Correspondent Ross King, 63, former England women's football player Karen Carney, 38, and Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope, 30 - who replaced Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn, 49, after he withdrew from the series for medical reasons.