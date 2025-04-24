Danny Dyer "deserved" to be thrown out by his wife.

Danny Dyer 'deserved' to be thrown out by his wife amid erratic lifestyle

The 47-year-old actor - who first met Joanne Mas in 1992 and eventually married her in 2008 - was candidly asked about the personal struggles he endured 25 years ago and insisted that his wife "deserved better" at the time.

Speaking in an upcoming appearance on 'The Assembly' - in which all questions are asked by neurodivergent individuals - said: "Yes, she did kick me out because I was a pr***. And she deserved better. Sometimes I would go out and get off my head, take drugs, and I wouldn’t come home for three days. I had issues - I never wanted the party to end. She had every right to throw me out."

However, the former 'EastEnders' star - who has Dani, 28, Sunnie, 18, and six-year-old Arty with Jo - has been able to bring his children up in a better area thanks to his career and "doesn't regret it", but does wish his kids knew what it was like to "sutrggle" like he did.

He said: "What you want to do is earn some money and then move to a better place, a better area where you can bring your children up. But I put my children in a private school and now they’re not streetwise. I don’t regret it, but there’s a part of me that wishes I could instil a little bit of knowing what it’s like to struggle..

"I walked everywhere as a kid, or I had to get a bus. I don’t think they’ve ever been on a f***ing bus, my kids."

When asked about his time in therapy, Danny admitted that he "needed to learn" what was going on because had no money wories, his career was going well but he still wasn't "happy" despite it all.

He said: “I needed to learn what was wrong with me because I was acting, I was earning money - I had everything going for me, but I still wasn’t happy. I learned that it was every strong male role model I had either left me or died.

“My dad left when I was nine. Then I got really close to my grandad but he got cancer and died within six months. Then I got close to a very famous playwright called Harold Pinter who was somebody who took me under his wing and I loved him very much and then he got cancer, and he died."