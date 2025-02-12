Diane Parish didn't think she'd last a year on 'EastEnders'.

Diane Parish is grateful for her EastEnders longevity

The 55-year-old actress has played Denise Fox on the iconic BBC soap since 2006, and she admitted when she was cast she never expected to be around for the show's 40th anniversary celebrations.

She told the Radio Times magazine: "I thought I'd be lucky to see out my first year! Actors always say, 'Never unpack your bags.'

"I did another year, then had my second daughter and only then did I think, 'I'll stick around a bit longer.' "

Diane insisted while nothing is certain, she is grateful to see her character still in the mix.

She added: "You never assume you'll be offered another contract.

"I'm lucky that I've never thought my character has run her course. I still see all kinds of possibilities for Denise."

However, the soap star admitted she isn't one to get too involving with the scripts, instead preferring to let the writers do their jobs,.

She said: "I'm not an actor who thinks, 'My character wouldn't say that...'

"Steve McFadden [who plays Phil Mitchell] says we don't know what our characters would say, because we don't know what we'd say in real life.

"Denise wouldn't be who she is without our storyliners creating her life as she's evolved. Nobody plans to end up at a food bank or have a baby with Phil Mitchell!"

Diane's character has endured a lot over the years, and as an actress some plotlines - like her psychosis storyline - took its toll emotionally, which was intentional as a performer.

However, she pointed out: "[Denise is] never heartbroken for long.

"You don't see her under the duvet watching 'Bridget Jones' and scoffing Milk Tray - she's over it.

"She's resilient and keeps her zest to keep going. Although I wish she'd stop going for younger fellas. She never learns."