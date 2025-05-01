Jeremy Vine is set to host new quiz show 'Celebrity Puzzling'.

The 59-year-old broadcaster - who previously fronted 'Eggheads' - is returning to 5 with a new format focused on logic, problem solving and lateral thinking.

He said in a statement: "It's amazing to do a quiz that's so simple and yet feels so fresh in every way."

He'll be joined on the show - which will put famous faces to the test - by 'Countdown' legend Carol Vorderman and 'The Madame Blanc Mysteries' actress Sally Lindsay.

The show is set to run for eight episodes later in 2025.

Celebrity guests on the panel will include the likes of Scarlett Moffatt, Dom Joly, John Thomson, Les Dennis, Shaun Williamson and Gareth Malone.

Carol added: "I'm so excited to be a team captain on 'Celebrity Puzzling.'

"Finally, all those years of loving numbers, words and brainteasers are about to pay off!

"Well, I hope that they are."

And Sally commented: "If you love a puzzle, you will love this."

Meanwhile, bosses at broadcaster 5 - which was known as Channel 5 before its rebrand in March - have high hopes for the series.

Martin Scott, executive producer, said: "It's wonderful to be producing the series. It's great fun and a real challenge."

Jeremy previously took over as 'Eggheads' host in 2008, with the last episode screening two years ago.

In May 2024, he hinted that the long-running quiz show - which started on BBC One in 2003, before moving to BBC Two and then Channel 5 in 2021 - had been shelved.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I haven't heard anything about ‘Eggheads’ for a while now.

“I think I have done about 1,200 shows – but whether we are doing any more I don’t know.

“We last filmed an episode over a year ago.

“It may well be we are doing it in 30 years’ time, who knows, but no immediate plans for any more.”