Ekin-Su Culculoglu hit "rock bottom" following her appearance on 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu appeared on the 'Great Company with Jamie Laing' podcast

The 30-year-old star has revealed that she "burst into tears for a good three hours" after she received a series of threatening messages following her appearance on the reality show.

Ekin-Su - who starred on the programme in 2024, following her break-up from Davide Sanclimenti - said on the 'Great Company with Jamie Laing' podcast: "Wrong show, wrong time.

"You know, I was gone at the time, mentally, I don't think I was myself.

"Came back from 'Big Brother'. Obviously, there was a lot of hate going on.

"It was a very low point I felt because I already felt worthless going in the house, coming out to a lot of hate and death threats and people saying, you know, like, you don't deserve to be alive.

"I'm going to come and find you and kill you, like all these really nasty things, like, you should be ashamed to be who you are.

"You deserve to be bullied. It is triggering. It triggers things.

"And I was in my flat, and I was just sitting on the floor and just burst into tears for a good three hours, just crying, and I just felt like I didn't know while I was like, touching myself thinking, is this real? Am I? Is this fake?"

Ekin-Su subsequently shut herself off from the outside world for a period of time. But the reality star was ultimately convinced to seek help from a therapist, and she's managed to turn her life around.

Ekin-Su admitted: "After that one session, I kind of was like, 'Right. You need to take yourself away for a week of self-care. You need to switch off your phone and realise that Ekin, you're you haven't done anything wrong. Like the feeling is temporary. It's not real. This depression, it's not real. It's not who you are.' Took me a while to get out of it.

"The therapist recommended I speak the truth because if you don't tell the truth, you'll always have that anxiety in you.

"So, I eventually did, and that felt like a weight off my shoulders, but it's hard, because people look at you, especially in the industry, and think you're this amazing person.

"You have everything that's going for you, but is that the reality of it?

"It's not - we’re all human.”

'Great Company with Jamie Laing' is available on all podcast providers.