Ekin-Su Culculoglu makes X-rated confession about boyfriend Curtis Pritchard's bedroom antics

Ekin-Su Culculoglu has made an X-rated confession about a sex session with her boyfriend Curtis Pritchard, after they left the 'Love Island: All Stars' villa.

The 30-year-old reality TV star has admitted she and Curtis were sexually "frustrated" during their time on the ITV2 dating show, but Ekin-Su insisted she would never get jiggy with it on the programme - but they didn’t waste much time on the outside.

Speaking about Love Island's racy heartbeat challenge on Jamie Laing's ‘Great Company’ podcast, she said: "I wanted to go in the hideaway that night, but they wouldn't let us. We were very frustrated - both of us.

"We just wanted to get out. Honey, I would not be doing anything in the villa.

"You can hear the cameras zooming in to you and stuff."

Jamie asked what happens when they left the villa, and Ekin-Su replied: "All I can say is 10 seconds. Maybe five, but yes.

"Not for me, because I could go for hours. Cheers to that!' "

Ekin-Su won 'Love Island' in 2022 with her ex, Davide Sanclimenti, but they split up on the outside.

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star entered the 'Love Island: All Stars' villa in January and found love with Curtis, but she has wished Davide "well" in life.

She added: "There's still stuff that happened I have not spoken about. I feel like it’s private. He knows. He knows. It will always stay like that.

"I do wish him well. I genuinely wish him well. He's got a girlfriend now, from what I've heard, he's in L.A. living his life, and he deserves happiness too.

"We had a relationship that was in the past, wonderful memories.

"I will always treasure them, but I'm happy now, too.

"Isn't that nice when exes can move on and find people that they can be happy with?"

Ekin's comments come after Curtis said he would be up for fighting Davide in the boxing ring.

At a boxing event, Curtis was asked: "Do you have any names of people you would like to call out?"

To which he replied to Boxing Buzz Hub: "I’ve got a couple but I’m not gonna say everyone.

"But I’ll give you two names. Sammy [Root] from my series of 'Love Island' just gone, because I know that he boxes and so I know that he would perhaps look to do it.

"And then Davide, which is Ekin’s ex, because I know he never treated her well, so that would be an interesting one."