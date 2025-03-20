Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu thinks she should have got a Netflix series instead of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The 30-year-old reality star became known to UK audiences for winning 'Love Island' in 2022 and then appeared on 'The Traitors US' but branded the former actress' new series 'With Love, Meghan' a total "waste" of a programme and thinks she should have received the multi-million dollar deal instead.

Speaking on Page Six’s 'Virtual Reali-Tea' podcast, she said: "All I can say is, what a wasted Netflix documentary! [They] could’ve given it to me."

Despite this, the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' contestant insisted that when it comes to Meghan - who married Prince Harry in 2018 but gave up official duties with him two years later so they could move to LA - and the other royals, she is still "huge fan" of the monarch but remained unsure about the docuseries.

She said: "I mean, no comment. I love the royals. I’m a huge royal family [fan], so I will back the royals, but I don’t know about the documentary myself. [I’m] not sure it’s done very well, so I don’t wanna say much. I’m not a huge fan!"

In the reality show, Meghan is seen offering cookery and general lifestyle tips to viewers but former 'Dancing on Ice' star Ekin is unsure exactly what the point of that is.

She said: "That was my question. Like, like we know how to cook."

However, Ekin would support Meghan in a potential return to acting and suggested she should return to the US legal drama that made her relatively famous.

She said: "She’s a very good actress! She should do ‘Suits’ again – ‘Suits’ two. I would love to watch that. She was very good. I’d watch that."