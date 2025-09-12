Ekin-Su Culculoglu has signed up for a new Netflix show.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu's new Netflix show

The 31-year-old former Love Island star will be one of the housemates in Netflix's Inside: USA, in which a number of online stars live together and compete in challenges to win money from a shared prize fund.

According to Netflix’s Tudum: “Inside: USA is a high-stakes reality show that spans one week and features 12 of the internet’s biggest stars living together and battling it out for the chance to win up to $1 million.

“But there’s a catch they enter the house with nothing, and everything inside (from a hot shower to a snack) comes at a cost from The Store. Through ruthless challenges, secret missions, and shocking eliminations, only one Insider will outlast the rest. And whatever’s left of the $1 million prize fund? It’s theirs to keep.”

The show, which has been created by the UK YouTube group Sidemen, will begin streaming on September 21.

Ekin-Su stars alongside Selling Sunset’s Breana Bre Tiesi, and social media stars including Sketch, Jay Cinco, Sydney Thomas, Mark Estes, Fannita Leggett, Aisha Mian , Zach Justice and Max Fosh.

Inside: USA is hosted by streamer and YouTuber Valkyrae and content creator and streamer Fanum.

Ekin-Su previously took part on the US version of The Traitors in 2024, where she played as a Faithful.