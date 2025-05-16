Elaine Paige is to star in a new sitcom about retirement.

Comedian Jason Cook has created the series, which has the working title of 'Take A Bow', and the programme aims to "show that life really starts once you get that awful work stuff out of the way".

Speaking to Broadcast magazine, Cook said: "Teaming up with Elaine Paige on this sitcom is an absolute dream. With Elaine’s flair, experience, and the fact that she’s bloody hilarious, I know we’re going to create something truly special with huge audience appeal."

Paige will play the lead character and the cast will also include a "boisterous ensemble of strong women from across the world".

Speaking about the project, Paige said: "Being part of this show is an absolute gift. It’s a bold, funny celebration of friendship, freedom, and the joy of still being very much alive. Roles like this, where women our age take centre stage, are far too rare.

"I’m proud to be part of something that’s not only hilarious, but genuinely moving. I think audiences will laugh, cry, and maybe feel a little braver too."

The sitcom is being developed by Paige’s production company Three Tailors of Tooley Street and Cook’s Schnoobert Productions.

Cook's previous TV shows include 'Murder, They Hope' on Gold, BBC Two’s 'Hebburn' and Gold's 'Murder on the Blackpool Express'.

Paige, 77, is famous for her illustrious career on stage with starring roles as Eva Perón in the first production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Evita' in 1978 and as Grizabella in the first run of 'Cats'. She also appeared in the original production of 'Chess' - which was created by ABBA stars Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Sir Tim Rice.

The singer-and-actress released 'Memory' from 'Cats' as a single in 1981, which reached Number Six on the UK Singles Chart.

This year, Paige has been celebrating 60 years in showbiz and as her own work commitments get less, the Laurence Olivier Award winner is enjoying more time at home, although she goes to the theatre as an audience member every week.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph newspaper, she said: "I’ve been in the business for so long, out every night of the week and two shows on a Saturday so, now I’m not performing, I like a lazy time at home."

On her theatre habits, she added: "I go nearly every week, I can’t live without it. I recently saw 'Oedipus' with Mark Strong and Lesley Manville, which was marvellous, and 'Giant' at The Royal Court with John Lithgow as Roald Dahl and Elliot Levey as the agent. That was wonderful. Rather interestingly, I enjoy a good play, perhaps more than a musical."