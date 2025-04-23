Milton Jones found 'Mock the Week' "frustrating".

Milton Jones was a regular fixture on Mock the Week

The 60-year-old comedian – renowned for his one-liners - was a regular panellist on the BBC comedy show until it was axed in 2022 and explained that the contributors often had to shout loudest to ensure their jokes made the final edit.

Speaking to the i newspaper, Milton said: "'Mock the Week' was always seven people trying to talk at once.

"If you didn't get in first you didn't do anything. There was an element of selfishness that got frustrating sometimes. When I turn on (the TV channel) Dave, I see myself 12 years ago, and think: 'Come on, say more!'

"But my style was different enough to everyone else's that what I did say often made it into the final edit."

Milton has an idiosyncratic style of comedy and isn't concerned about his deadpan approach becoming less fashionable.

He explained: "I've been around long enough to have been in and out several times. I don't think I'd want to go with the wind. You just need to do your thing – the moment you start trying to write what you think other people want, you won't find it funny anymore, and you start to go dead behind the eyes."

Jones admits that his gags can be stolen by other comics at times.

He said: "Of course, people will retell jokes they've heard. Sometimes they'll paraphrase them when I've spent hours getting every syllable right. Within the comedy circuit you know who the comedians are who steal stuff. Obviously if it was music you'd be sued by the record label but in comedy things tend to get sorted out in the dressing room."

Milton's big hair and vibrant shirts have become a key part of his act and he revealed that his 32-year-old son now makes the clothing for him.

He said: "Originally they were from vintage shops, but now my son has started to make them. He does a load of patterns and I point at the ones I want."

The funnyman quipped: "It's child labour. He's seven and he's not allowed out till he's made me a shirt."