Ella Rae Wise has confirmed that she and Dan Edgar have split up.

The 24-year-old reality star has called things off with her 'TOWIE' co-star Dan, 34, after 18 months of dating but instead that it has had "nothing to do" with the fact that she has just entered the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house.

She told The Sun newspaper: "We are not together. And it's really, really sad that we're not together. We split up a week ago.

“It has nothing to do with 'Big Brother'. It was a decision that I had to make because I didn't feel that we were getting things that we wanted out of each other."

Ella - who is now appearing on the ITV series alongside the likes of Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, 'Coronation Street' star Jack P. Shepherd and 'EastEnders' icon Patsy Palmer amongst a host of others - explained that while she and Dan were "great" in physical terms, she wanted something "deeper" than that for a relationship.

"I just feel that he's very set in his ways and I can't change someone and I can't expect someone to change either.

“And if he's comfortable in how he is and if he thinks what he gives in a relationship is enough, that's okay because that can be enough for someone.

“But it's just not enough for me.

"Look, he does do things that I think are so sweet, but there's just something that's missing. I don't know what it is.

“We can't just be together because we have a great sex life, it’s got to be deeper than that.”

Meanwhile, Ella teased that there could be "trouble" in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house

She said: "There could be trouble! There's something wrong with a bit of innocent flirting! It's not like I'm going to have sex in the house, let's be honest.

“You're in the room with like 12 other people. No way. But there's nothing wrong with an innocent flirt, I don't think!”