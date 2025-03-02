Ella Rae Wise is set to take part in 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

The 'Only Way is Essex' star - who is dating Dan Edgar and previously romanced Pete Wicks - has reportedly been working with producers on the reality show to film exit scenes involving her pals waving her off for a new "project", before the 24-year-old beauty enters the famous abode.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Ella has lots of promise and producers think she'll be really good on CBB as one of the youngest housemates.

"She'll bring a lot of fresh viewers with her and could spill on her famous love life.

"ITV like to cross reference between their shows as it helps with promotion.

"Ella's got her head screwed on and is really witty and funny and isn't afraid of a bit of drama."

'Love Island' star Chris Hughes is also expected to take part, while James Bye is also tipped for a spot after departing his role as Martin Fowler in the 'EastEnders' 40th anniversary live episode last month.

A spokesperson from bookmakers Corals said: "Our betting suggests James Bye could be hopping across from Walford to the Big Brother house, as he is being backed to be a contestant on the celebrity version of the show in April."

But one famous face who won't be going into the house is Gary Lineker.

The 'Match of the Day' host - who will be stepping down from his role at the helm of BBC's iconic football highlight show at the end of the current season - revealed he was approached for the ITV reality series just last week, but jokingly requested an outrageous fee to secure his participation.

Speaking on his 'The Rest Is Football' podcast with co-stars Micah Richards and Alan Shearer, he said: "Do you know, last week I got requested on 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

"My agent sent it through jokingly, and he replied, 'Oh yes, Gary's fee will be £50 million!' "

Despite the response being in jest, it seems bosses thought it may have been a serious demand.

Gary added: "He did it completely as a joke, obviously, and they came back and said, 'Oh, that's a little bit... it's not within our budget.' "

Shearer warned that Gary's 'MOTD' departure means reality TV bosses will be asking him "to go on all of them".

But the 64-year-old retired footballer insisted: "I can tell you know, don't bother asking..."