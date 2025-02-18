Elma Pazar and Sammy Root have finished in fifth place on ‘Love Island All Stars 2025’.

The 31-year-old and Sammy, 23, got the placement as tensions flared and emotions ran high during the Monday (17.02.25) night show, leaving three couples competing for the £50,000 prize.

Elma and Sammy were followed by Catherine Agbaje, 24, and Omar Nyame, 25, in fourth.

It left Luca Bish, 25, and Grace Jackson, 27, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 29, and Curtis Pritchard, 27, and Gabby Allen, 32, and Casey O’Gorman, 27, in the running for the grand prize.

Sammy said in his exit chat on the ITV show: “You get put in a lot of complicated situations in here and we just had each other’s back.

“It’s squashed now, it’s all good.”

Catherine also reflected on her time in the villa, saying: “I prayed that someone like Omar would come in – good things come to those who wait.”

Omar added: “For me, this time round, I came in here looking for exactly what I want and got that.”

Ekin-Su and Curtis’ third place ranking took some fans by surprise, with Ekin-Su saying: “I’m really happy, I’ve found my man.”

Curtis added: “I just remember us having extremely intense eye contact. Genuinely, she surprised me along the way.”

As the final episode aired live from South Africa, presenter Maya Jama, 29, spoke to the cast, with past tensions quickly resurfacing.

Kaz Kamwi, 29, clarified she had not seen the text messages Olivia Hawkins, 28, referred to in a previous episode, in which Grace was allegedly quoted as saying she would “do anything to win”.

Kaz said: “The edit made it look like I knew what was going on – I didn’t see them.”

Olivia remained firm, saying: “I’ve seen the receipts, I’ve said what I’ve said. I’m straight-talking and I wish them the best.”

Grace hit back: “I’m absolutely straight-talking too and there’s absolutely no receipts, so I’m looking forward to seeing them.” The exchange was met with loud cheers from the audience.

With the competition over, the couples reflected on their experiences in the villa.

Elma told Sammy: “I feel like you made my ‘Love Island’ experience.”

Gabby shared her excitement for the future with Casey, saying: “I feel excited for you to meet my family. This is where we learn about each other in different ways.”

Luca hinted at taking his relationship with Grace to the next level, saying: “You have made me feel so comfortable in us. I’m so excited to do things with you, and once we get out and meet each other’s families, you will be my girlfriend.”