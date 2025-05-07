Emily Atack has "married" the PG Tips Monkey.

Emily Atack plays the PG Tips Monkey's wife in a new advert

The 35-year-old actress-and-comedienne plays Mrs. M (Alice) in the tea brand's new 'At Home with Monkey' advert, which premieres on Friday (09.05.25).

Viewers will be able to get the inside scoop on her life with Monkey - who is making a comeback since the mascot's last TV appearance in 2017 - and their two children, Earl and Chai.

Monkey - who is voiced by comic Ivo Graham - has a reality show "documenting the ups and downs of his daily life", and the advert sees the pair navigating the relatable highs and humorous lows of married life; the banter, the bickering and "the brews".

Emily said: “It’s not often you get the opportunity to work with a national treasure.

"Filming alongside the knitted and quick-witted Monkey has been such a joy - I absolutely loved stepping into the role of Mrs. M, and living life one tea at a time as Monkey’s other half. It is both hilarious and heartwarming in equal measure!

“Alice definitely keeps Monkey on his toes, and I think many couples will relate to their dynamic. I can’t wait to spill the tea on what this duo have been up to!”

Monkey - who has been a distinctive face of the PG Tips brand for more than 20 years - said: "That's right, I'm back! Spilling the tea on life with Alice … Mrs M, if we’re being fancy. That’s right, I’ve tied the knot! And we’ve flung open the doors (and the biscuit tin) to let you all in.

"Like all good reality shows, there are highs, lows, laughs, tears … and enough tea to rehydrate a small nation. You’ll see us muddling through it all. Marriage, mayhem, and meltdowns (did I mention the kids?).

“Because married life’s a bit like a teabag, you don’t know how strong it is until it’s in hot water. But no matter what’s brewing, there’s always a cup of PG to help us pause, reset, and crack on with whatever’s next.”

Elle Barker, UK and Ireland chief marketing officer at Lipton Teas and Infusions, said: “Monkey is a legendary mascot beloved by the British public – people have missed him, so have we!

"His comeback is long overdue and this new campaign captures the chaos of family life and the role that tea plays in fuelling the day for British families.

"Our ‘Live life one tea at a time’ campaign puts the iconic PG Tips brand and infamous Monkey back in the spotlight where they deserve to be”.

Catch the PG Tips’ new ad on TV and VOD from May 9 or enjoy an exclusive sneak peek behind the scenes on the PG Tips social channels @pgtips.