'Emmerdale' is lining up a "big story" involving Bear Wolf.

Bear Wolf is set to go missing in a dramatic storyline kicking off this summer

The father of Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) played by Joshua Richards - who joined the long-running ITV soap in 2019 - is set for some explosive drama this summer as he "goes missing", with plot details being kept a secret for the time being.

Producer Laura Shaw told the Mirror: "Coming up this summer and into autumn, the character of Bear has a big story coming up for him. He is going to go off-screen for a little while."

Laura continued: "He goes missing and when he comes back, what you'll see is a very different Bear in a really different situation. We're all going to be watching and going 'what the hell has happened here.'

"That's really exciting."

Laura also teased that several people are set to seek revenge on Joe Tate (Ned Porteous).

She said: "It's brilliant. It's all about who pushed Joe Tate."

She teased: "There's lots of people and lots of daggers drawn. A lot of people are looking at [Joe] and want him dead. I can tell you that one person definitely will be getting their revenge on Joe."

The producer cryptically asked: "Will they succeed with their murderous act? We'll have to wait and see. There's a little bit of a homage to the who killed Tom King storyline in there, a couple of little easter eggs in there."

'Emmerdale' is next on screen on Monday (05.05.25) from 7.30pm on ITV, ITVX, STV and STV Player.