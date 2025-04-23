‘Emmerdale’ star Danny Miller "always had an inkling" that John Sugden was a murderer.

While the 34-year-old actor’s character Aaron Dingle has been "oblivious" to his fiancée John’s (Oliver Farnworth) involvement in Nate Robinson’s (Jurell Carter) death, Danny has insisted he "always knew John wouldn’t be who he says he was".

Speaking about John to the Metro newspaper’s ’60 Seconds’ column, the soap star said: "We always had an inkling.

"We knew he’d have this hero complex from the Army, constantly setting up situations where he could save people’s lives or look after them. We always knew John wouldn’t be who he says he was.

"I’ve never been part of a story like this, where Aaron has been oblivious for so long while the audience gets the full details."

Even so, Danny insisted he’s "enjoyed finding ways of playing an oblivious Aaron" and says it was "refreshing" to finally speak openly about the shocking truth of Nate’s death on the ITV soap.

He said: "I’ve enjoyed finding ways of playing an oblivious Aaron, as he doesn’t know who John Sugden, his fiancée, really is.

"It’s refreshing to talk about it now, because the audience finally knows about John being responsible for Nate Robinson’s death.

"But having to play Aaron ignoring all the red flags … it’s nice not to be inquisitive and to be in the dark. Somewhere down the line, the truth is bound to come out - but we don’t know when."

Danny added he is constantly being stopped in the streets by fans and told about John’s dark secret.

When asked whether audiences love knowing secrets, he said: "They do yeah, especially when they stop you at the petrol station, as if you don’t know!

"I always enjoyed that part of it. It’s nice to have a character just connected to the audience, even if they’re loathed.

"That’s what the audience want, knowing something the characters don’t so they can scream at the telly."

The actor revealed he had also seen a few fan theories, some of which were right, though most were "wild ones that wouldn’t make sense".

He said of the fan theories about Nate’s death: "I tend to have a little look if I get a chance. It’s nice to see where their minds go and there were a lot of people who suspected something wasn’t right early on.

"There were a lot of correct guesses, but a lot of wild ones that wouldn’t make sense.

"It’s got everyone talking, which is what we want."