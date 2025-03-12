Roxy Shahidi wants to join 'Coronation Street'.

The 42-year-old actress has just left her role as Leyla Harding in 'Emmerdale' after 17 years on the soap, and she would be interested in ITV sister soap 'Corrie' as she is a proud Manchester girl - which is where the show is set.

When asked if she would like to star in another soap by Inside Soap magazine, Roxy said: "Maybe 'Coronation Street' ... or maybe 'Waterloo Road' as that's a good drama and a bit different.

"Also, I'm from Manchester!"

Roxy isn't going to sit around and wait for a call from 'Corrie' producers or bosses at BBC show 'Waterloo Road' and is currently focusing her attention on her yoga business, as well as doing more podcasts with her former 'Emmerdale' co-star Matthew Wolfenden.

Roxy - who has a six-year-old daughter with husband Arsher Ali - said: "I've set up a yoga business, Yoga Rox, and I want to travel with that and teach.

"I'm excited about doing more podcasts with Matthew Wolfenden.

"I just would like to do lots of different things now I can."

Since leaving 'Emmerdale', Roxy has been stopped in the street numerous times by fans of the show who have been dismayed by her exit.

Talking about her reaction to fans, she said: "It's bittersweet.

"On the one hand, you want to feel like the character you've played for so long is leaving that impact.

"But at the same time, it reminds you how sad you are to say goodbye."

Roxy was shocked "in the moment" when she found out that Leyla would be killed off, and the actress still has some mixed feelings about leaving the character behind.

She said: "It is something that I've considered over the years.

"Getting the push was a mix of a sense of relief because you think, 'Now I've got to get out there.'

"But, of course, it's also sad because you love the character, the job, your friends.

"It's both those things."