Stephen Fry says Celebrity Traitors was "emotionally violent" and "absolute agony" - but he would love to do it again.

Stephen Fry describes Celebrity Traitors 'agony'

The 67-year-old actor is among 19 celebrities who have signed up for a star-studded version of BBC show The Traitors, but he has refused to let slip whether he was a Traitor or a Faithful when filming the upcoming series.

He told The Show People podcast: "It was a bit like a Chinese foot massage.

"You know it is absolutely agony but you sort of want to do it again. It is emotionally violent but you kind of love it.

"Obviously, I can't say a word about what is in this recently recorded celebrity version I suppose.

"I am certainly not telling you if I am a Traitor or a Faithful. I am one or the other."

Stephen told how he has rejected the chance to appear on Strictly Come Dancing or I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! over the years.

But he accepted an offer to take part in Celebrity Traitors, because it is a "clever game".

He said: "I have said no to any number of Strictlys and Get Me Out of Heres as it is just not my kind of thing.

"But this, I watched the first and second series and it is such a clever game.

"It's so extraordinary what it does to the psychology of the individual. And I just thought it would be really interesting to play it.

"And what an opportunity to do so. And that's what I found."

In The Traitors, a few members of a group are chosen as Traitors and the rest become Faithful, and it's the job of the Faithful to try to work out who the Traitors are without being "murdered" by their opponents.

Other stars who have been confirmed for Celebrity Traitors include chat show hosts Alan Carr and Jonathan Ross, and singers Paloma Faith and Charlotte Church.

The nine-part series will see the celebrities compete for a cash prize up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

Actors Celia Imrie, Mark Bonnar, and Tameka Empson are also part of the Celebrity Traitors lineup, as is Olympic diving legend Tom Daley and Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway.

Cat Burns, Clare Balding, David Olusoga, Joe Marler, Joe Wilkinson, Lucy Beaumont, Nick Mohammed, Niko Omilana, and Ruth Codd complete the star-studded line up.