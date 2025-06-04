Dianne Buswell thinks she would do well on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

Dianne Buswell would be willing to take part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The 36-year-old star has been a professional dancer on 'Strictly Come Dancing' for the past eight years and has suggested she would consider a spell on the ITV reality series that takes place in her native Australia.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column, Dianne said: "As an Australian, everyone says I'd be great in the jungle.

"I could probably eat some random things, I'd be alright with that."

Dianne won last year's series of 'Strictly' with comedian Chris McCausland – who was the first blind contestant on the BBC Saturday night show – and admits that lifting the Glitterball Trophy is still sinking in for her.

She said: "It still blows me away that it actually happened.

"Our team name was Winning Isn't Everything, like our podcast, because we were so invested in helping each other out that everything was a win to us.

"Never in a million years did either of us think we were going to life the glitterball, we were just focused on getting better and for Chris to achieve things he never thought he could.

"It could have been anyone that taught Chris but I was the lucky one and it was a special opportunity that I'll cherish for ever."

Dianne revealed that she was hoping to be paired with Chris at first but confessed that she did have some doubts about where she would be a useful dance partner soon after the launch show.

Asked if she wanted to the comic's partner, she said: "Definitely. Partly because he's hilarious, but also for the challenge.

"There was a moment after the launch show where we had to teach everyone a small piece of dance. It was so overwhelming and scary, realising I couldn't just visually show him anything, and I thought, I don't think I'm right for this.

"Then, when we got in the studio together, it just worked."

Dianne and Chris now host the 'Winning Isn't Everything' podcast together and the dancer loves catching up with her celebrity partner on a weekly basis.

She explained: "You form such a special bond with your partner on 'Strictly', then life takes over and you end up not speaking to them as much.

"But I get to hear Chris moan for another hour every week, which I promise is great!"