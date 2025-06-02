‘EastEnders’ actress Jacqueline Jossa has teased there will be some "very exciting" storylines for the show this winter.

The 32-year-old actress - who portrays Lauren Branning on the BBC soap - has hinted there will be some exciting developments coming to Albert Square in time for Christmas and the New Year.

Speaking to The Daily Mirror newspaper, Jacqueline said: "I'm a massive fan of the show. I am so excited for [what's happening], cut to six months time, where the show will be [in six months’ time].

"It excites me. You don't know but we know, it's very exciting."

Jaqueline added she had heard from a source from ‘EastEnders’ executive producer Kate Oates that there might be "some returns" lined up.

She teased: "I've heard some rumbles. I heard Kate Oates' source say maybe there are gonna be some returns and for me that excites me, whoever it is."

Jaqueline also addressed the speculation that Jake Wood - who played her on-screen father Max Branning on and off from 2006 to 2021 - would be making a comeback to Walford.

She said: "I have seen the rumours. I feel like you would have to ask [‘EastEnders’ executive producer] Ben [Wadey], I'd love it. They tell us nothing. I feel like they tell me nothing because if they tell me, I will tell the world by accident.

"I know nothing. It's Max Branning. I'd love him back but he's super busy. We'll ask Ben, we'll beg Ben."

Last month, rumours of Jake's ‘EastEnders’ return surfaced, with the character reportedly due to tackle some "unfinished business" upon his arrival in Albert Square.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Jake’s return is huge news for ‘EastEnders’ fans as his character made a massive mark on the show.

"It’ll raise some eyebrows after he was absent from the 40th anniversary earlier this year. Bosses are excited about what his character’s reappearance means for spicing up the plots.

"There is plenty to go at. Max has loads of unfinished business in the Square and is set to ruffle some feathers."

Oates has also hinted there were big plans for a major return in ‘EastEnders’.

The executive producer teased: "If you like a return, I don’t think you’re going to be disappointed because there’s potentially one on the cards. We’ve got some uncharted territory."