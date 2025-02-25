A 37-year-old man has admitted to stalking Shirley Ballas.

Shirley Ballas stars on the BBC show

Kyle Shaw has pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to stalking the 'Strictly Come Dancing' judge over the course of six years.

Shaw has been given conditional bail ahead of sentencing on 1 April, after he admitted to causing serious harm or distress to the TV star between August 2017 and November 2023.

The court heard that Shaw made unwanted attempts to contact Ballas, while he also posted about her regularly on social media.

What's more, the court heard that Shaw made attempts to contact Ballas' family, friends and work colleagues, and that he monitored her online.

Shaw's behaviour prompted Ballas - who has starred on 'Strictly Come Dancing' since 2017 - to increase her personal security. The dancer actually altered her social and work arrangements, and she even moved her mother to a different address.

Judge Gary Woodhall told Shaw: "There is a very real risk you will receive an immediate custodial sentence and you must come to court prepared for all eventualities."

Shirley previously opened up about the situation, admitting that she was alarmed by Shaw's behaviour.

The TV star said on the 'Invite Only' podcast: "There was one particular person who was kind of stalking me. That is under investigation at the moment, as we speak.

"I know his computer and phone, everything has been confiscated. He was taking pictures of my house, he had my house, he had my car. So, yes, there have been times when I have been fearful.

"I meet people and they really, the majority of people are fantastic, but then once or twice you'll, they lunge ... this one particular person will lunge at me, and he really feels he knows me. He feels he knows me. But he only knows me from the TV. Or from following me on social media. And that's quite alarming."