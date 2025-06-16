Chris Stark’s testicular cancer experience has made him a braver person.

Chris Stark at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

The Capital Breakfast show presenter - who announced on social media in March he underwent cancer surgery and was "effectively cured" after the disease was caught early - admitted he can now "take on the world" after he shared his health ordeal with millions of people.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday (15.06.25), Chris said: "What I love about today is it basically puts everything into perspective.

"From my point of view, if you can have an experience like that and, for me, it was testicular cancer, you deal with it and you go through it.

"I will always have to keep an eye on it. But it's so amazing being here today. It makes Wembley Stadium a lot less scary.

"I've turned up here before and thought, 'Oh, this is really intimidating.' When you go through something like that [testicular cancer], I think you feel like you can take on the world."

Chris, 38, is thankful that more people are checking themselves for signs of cancer after he shared his experience.

Asked how he felt about the outpouring of love and support people gave to him on social media following his announcement, the broadcaster said: "I couldn't believe how many people wanted to show their love or share their experiences, and that's been one of the most amazing things over the last year.

"And it does feel like a celebration for last year, the Summertime Ball.

"And one of the most amazing things has been seeing how many people have reached out to us and now regularly check themselves, or [have] these conversations around testicular cancer with their friends and family.

"We're so proud of what we do as a show, and it's been amazing from my point of view how the guys [Jordan North and Sian Welby] and everyone at Capital has supported me with it, and the good that has come from it."

Chris also praised singer Jessie J, 37, for talking publicly about her "early" breast cancer diagnosis, which she first shared in an Instagram video earlier this month.

He said: "As someone who has recently had - not entirely a similar experience - it's amazing to see someone with her platform [talk about cancer] because the reality is the more we talk about this stuff, the more the stigma goes away and the more people will survive."

And Chris is proud of Jessie - who performed her hits, including Price Tag and her new single No Secrets, at the Summertime Ball before she undergoes cancer surgery - for taking part in the music event.

He said: "I couldn't be prouder that Jessie J's going to be here today, and good on her."