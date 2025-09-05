Freddy Brazier does not want to work in the showbiz industry.

The 20-year-old model would rather enter the worlds of music or fashion, or becoming an influencer as opposed to being a TV presenter like his dad Jeff Brazier, 46, following in the footsteps of his EastEnders actor brother Bobby Brazier, 22, or becoming a reality TV star, who his late mum Jade Goody was until her death from cervical cancer in 2009, aged 27.

Freddy told the new issue of Loaded magazine: "I'd love to just work a normal job, a trade, or something like that.

"If it ain't a trade, I ain't working in hospitality. I'm not being told to wash up the dishes, I don't like being told what to do!

"I'd much rather work doing my own thing, whether that's with a friend doing music management, owning a clothing line, or streaming on [live streaming platform] Kick and just seeing what we can do with the platforms we have.

"Because in our generation, we've got all these different platforms that if you actually spend enough time on or doing research about, you can master it.

"You can master it, whether that's Kick, TikTok Lives, anything like that."

He continued: "I don't feel like I have to follow in my mum's footsteps, my dad's footsteps, or my brother's footsteps.

"I don't feel like I have to be just another Brazier.

"I can do something different!"

If Freddy - who took part in BBC's Celebrity Race Across the World with dad Jeff in 2024 - did work in the showbiz industry, the star fears he would be forgotten about quickly following a project he is involved in.

The TV personality explained: "To be honest, I wouldn't say I'm really in the industry.

"I went on [Celebrity] Race Across the World, that's about it.

"Yeah, it's a big program. It's watched by multiple people, but like all these people that go on shows like Love Island or Married at First Sight and anything like that, you're forgotten about really soon after.

"Yeah, people might see you in the street and say, 'Oh, you alright, loved your race.'

"It's 'cause they've seen your face, not 'cause you're still relevant."

Freddy would like to make his own TV series or short film someday.

He shared: "To be honest, I don't need to be on TV. I don't want to just be seen on TV.

"I'd love to do another travel programme. I'd love to make my own series or short film, but not fake reality TV."