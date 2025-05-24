Fern Britton isn’t ready for love again.

The 67-year-old presenter has been single since splitting with TV chef Phil Vickery, five years ago after 20 years of marriage and doesn’t feel ready to jump into another serious relationship.

She told Woman and Home magazine: “I’m still a bit too wary of losing my liberty.

“There's nobody to run something past but, on the other hand, I think back to running things past people and it never really worked out, so why don't I just make my own decision?

“Then I'm the only person who can go, 'I f***** up there.' I'm feeling pretty good [but] it would be foolish to say I feel spot on 100 per cent of the time.”

Fern also opened up about her five-stone weight loss, explaining she decided to overhaul her life after speaking to a doctor about her shoulder surgery.

She said: “People often wonder when you lose lots of weight whether you've done it naturally. And I can look at you and say, 'Yes, I have.'

“I had my shoulder replacement 18 months ago, and two-and-a-half years ago, when I saw the surgeon, he said, 'I'm going to totally replace your shoulder, I'll see you in a year.' I thought, 'I need to get my life back on track.

“I need to stop smoking, stop drinking, get eating under control and stop lying in bed feeling sorry for myself.”

Fern, who has twin sons Harry and Jack, 31, and daughter Grace, 27, from her first marriage, to Clive Jones, and daughter Winnie, 23, with Phil, also explained she wants to stay healthy for her children.

She said: “It is my duty to stay as healthy as I can for the sake of my children.

“I don't want them to feel guilty about not seeing me or worried about me if I'm not well. It's important that I show them I'm living my own life well.”