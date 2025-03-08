Ferne McCann has insisted that she was never a beauty queen before she found fame.

The 34-year-old reality star became known when she appeared on 'The Only Way Is Essex' and while there is a persistent claim that she won a pageant before she was on television, she has now admitted that it is not true at all.

Speaking on the 'Spooning' podcast, she told host Mark Wogan: "It almost sounds like I've made it up and I honestly do not know where it come from. There's this lie that I was a beauty pageant queen, pre-'TOWIE'. Which couldn't be further away from the truth. They said that I was Miss Essex!"

The former 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant admitted that it's not the "worst lie" she has heard about herself but just "didn't have the heart" to correct a television host when it was spoken about live on air, and begged the person who started the claim to come forward.

She said: "It's not the worst lie. Once on live TV they said it when they introduced me, and I I didn't have the heart to say that's not true. It's so specific that it gets me every time. I'm like, who put that out there? Whoever you were, will you please come clean?"

Meanwhile, the former 'Dancing on Ice' star was then asked about the prospect of taking a weight-loss injection such as Ozempic but admitted that she could never do so because she would have "no joy" in life with such an appetite-suppressant.

She said: "I want to look after myself and eat healthy foods and that doesn’t have to be boring. I eat clean, but it’s still delicious food. I tend to eat healthy in the week and then we’ll have weekend meals where we indulge. My friend came round the other day and said ‘oh we’re making pizzas tonight’ and my daughter said ‘but it’s Tuesday, that’s a Friday dinner’.

"If I have a super clean day then I’ll feel so much better mentally.

"If I binge then I wake up the next day and just want to eat my way through the day. I get why people would take Ozempic if they really struggle to lose weight, because it’s very difficult, however to take an injection to suppress your appetite sounds like my worst nightmare because if you took away food from my life, there’d be no joy. Food is my love language I’m such a foodie and have always been a foodie.

https://www.instagram.com/spooningwithmarkwogan/