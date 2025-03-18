Zara McDermott has found making her new documentary to be "one of the most eye-opening" experiences of her career.

The 28-year-old TV star has been working on a documentary called 'Stalked', and Zara admits that she's learned "so much" through shooting the BBC project.

She wrote on Instagram: "It’s our final week of filming for my documentary about stalking, and honestly it’s been one of the most eye opening, emotional films I’ve ever made. I’ve learnt so much about the strength of victims / survivors through this process… some of these women are the strongest I’ve ever met. (sic)"

Zara has been inspired by some of the women she's met while making the documentary.

The reality star said: "Stalking is one of the most isolating crimes out there. The pure determination of the women I’ve spoken to, to continually put one foot in front of the other every single day, is nothing short of inspirational. I’ve been spending time with the police too, to get a greater understanding of how they deal with this crime; a crime that can be difficult to convict.

"I spoke with an incredible woman today, and I felt her happiness when I told her about the documentary we are making. This woman had been going through stalking after a decade of an abusive relationship, and she never fully understood the impact of stalking before it happened to her. To hear the determination in her voice to share her story hit me deeply. [heart emoji] (sic)"

Zara hopes the programme "opens up conversations" about the issue of stalking.

The TV star - who has hosted a series of documentaries in recent years - said: "this documentary series has been 18 months in the making, from development to where we are now. It’s been a long process of finding a careful balance because of the sensitivity of this programme, but I hope it opens up conversations at home, in schools and in society. [heart emoji] (sic)"