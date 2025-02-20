Fred Sirieix has married Fruitcake in a lavish ceremony in Jamaica.

The 53-year-old TV star has been in a relationship with Fruitcake - whose real name has never been revealed publicly - for more than a decade and revealed late on Thursday (19.02.25) night that they had tied the knot.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, he said: "It's sunset here, 6pm and I'm here with fruitcake.

"Yeah, we got married yesterday!"

Fruitcake flashed her ring to the camera while the pair of them enjoyed their time on the sunbeds.

She said: "Finally! We did it! Thank you for the lovely, lovely comments."

The former 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant - who is best known as appearing on 'First Dates' - is father to Olympic Team GB star Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, 20, and 16-year-old Lucien with his ex-partner Alex Spendolini.

Fred and Fruitcake got engaged in 2020, and whilst in the ITV jungle in Australia in 2023, he explained that it was love at first sight for him.

He said: "The way I met Fruitcake, I met her in Peckham.

"I was walking up and she was smiling at me and I was smiling at her and I liked her eyes… I just had to talk to her. I asked for her number, I said: ‘Shall we go for a drink tonight?’ That was nine years ago."

Just days ago, the 'Million Pound Menu' star revealed in celebration of Valentine's Day (14.02.25) that he had taken it upon himself to showcase several "romantic gestures" during the course of his relationship.

He told The Mirror: "Oh, I love romantic gestures; I have done many over the years. Maybe one of my best ones or one of my favourites was taking Fruitcake to Monte Carlo to show her the places I worked as a young professional. It was magic to relive that together as a team!"