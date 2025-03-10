Five singer Scott Robinson was "hungover" when he and the group appeared on 'SM:TV Live'.

The 45-year-old star - who now presents Radio Essex's Drivetime Show - cannot remember appearing on the ITV Saturday morning children's show, which was presented by Ant and Dec and Cat Deeley, in 2000 as he had enjoyed himself on a night out the previous evening.

Bandmate Ritchie Neville, also 45, told the Metro newspaper: "He'd partied and not stopped, and he wasn't just hungover, he was still completely out of it."

The 'Keep on Movin'' hitmakers - who have announced a 12-date UK arena comeback tour - were in the Chums sketch series that parodied the NBC sitcom 'Friends'.

It saw the group - formed of Scott, Ritchie, Sean Conlon, 43, Jason 'J' Paul Brown, 48, and Abz Love, 45 - team up with the likes of Spice Girls members Mel C, 51, and Victoria Beckham, 50, as well as Martine McCutcheon, 48, as they sang a song for 'Ant Aid' after the TV star lost his eyesight in the comedy show.

Abz said it was "so hard" to appear on the programme after a wild Friday night out.

He admitted: "We'd been out the night before, and I felt sick as a pig [like] you're about to throw up."

Scott also reflected that Five should not have used a cardboard cutout of Sean - unbeknownst to him - in the 2001 music video 'Let's Dance' as he had left the band due to exhaustion and mental health issues.

Scott said: "That shouldn't have been allowed to happen."

Ritchie explained: "We didn't know if he was going to come back or not, so it was almost like we were holding the fort."

Sean said: "Nobody called me - nothing."

He later joked: "If anyone's got it though, we'd like it back.

"If I can't make Manchester, you can just put it on, can't you?"