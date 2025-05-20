Former 'EastEnders' star John Altman is auctioning off a never-before-heard interview with Jimi Hendrix and Pink Floyd musician Rick Wright.

John Altman selling off his collection of music memorabilia

The 73-year-old actor - who is famous for playing soap villain 'Nasty' Nick Cotton on the BBC One soap - met the two rock legends at a gig in Chatham, on December 1, 1967, when he was just 15.

Young John had bunked off school with two friends and was helping the roadies take instruments and gear into The Central Theatre and then recorded an impromptu interview with the late icons Jimi and Rick on his tape recorder.

Now, Altman is selling off the recording, as well as a host of other music rarities, through Ewbank's Auction House.

The three-minute Philips 3-inch reel to reel tape recording, which is offered with copyright and a cleaned up version of the recording, at an estimate of £1,000 to £2,000, includes Hendrix showing the teenagers a copy of his new album 'Axis Bold As Love', while Wright can be heard talking about how fantastic the audience in Bristol had been.

Hendrix also talks about his ill-fated July 1967 American tour supporting The Monkees, which he quit after eight performances after realising his music was not a good fit for the shows.

Jimi can be heard saying: "As people, they're all right, but you know how that is… It wasn't the kids who didn't like us, it was the parents, you know, they'd complain and all this mess. You know how that kind of scene is though.”

Recalling the day the interview took place, John said: "On the 1st of December 1967, l played truant from school, with my best friends Paul Fitchie and Roger Jarrett. We had tickets to see the Jimi Hendrix tour, along with Pink Floyd and Keith Emerson’s band The Nice. We arrived early at Chatham, Central Hall and helped the roadies carry in the gear.

“The stage door closed and there we were locked in with all these rock stars. We saw the afternoon show and the one in the evening. In between shows l managed to interview Rick Wright from Pink Floyd and Jimi Hendrix in his dressing room. There was no strict security in those days. Jimi was gentle and cool, and showed us his new album 'Axis Bold As Love'. He also projected cine film of his tour on the dressing room wall. Definitely a day to always remember.”

Revealing why he has decided to sell now, John added: "It’s been sitting in a file for a long time now and rather than just gathering dust, I thought it would be nice to share the joy of an amazing interview that no one else in the world would otherwise have the chance to hear.”

Other items up for sale from John's collection include a signed Fleetwood Mac ticket, a Jimi Hendrix signature, Pink Floyd signatures, The Who signatures and 7-inch vinyls from Turnstyle and David Bowie.

One of the much sought after signatures is that of Syd Barrett, the original frontman of Pink Floyd, with the autograph of Andy Fairweather Low of Amen Corner to the reverse. The signed page is estimated at £1,500-3,000 and they were acquired at the Chatham concert.

It is estimated the entire lot could earn as much as £17,000.

John – who can be seen in new horror film 'The Last Grail Hunter' – has been going through his possessions in recent months and has discovered a treasure trove of musical memorabilia.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he said: "I’m in the process of trying to sell lots of memorabilia that I’ve got at the moment.

"That’s my big project. I’ve got vinyl, music magazines and god knows what. I’ve got a lot of stuff to get rid of. I’ve had someone come and value some of my singles. I’ve got a huge record collection, and cassettes and even 78s."