Karen Carney and Kristian Nairn complete the 2025 Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Karen Carney is joining Strictly Come Dancing

The former England women's football player and the Game of Thrones actor were 14th and 15th contestants, respectively, confirmed for the new series of the BBC's Latin and ballroom dance show.

Karen, 38, said in a statement: "It really is a dream come true to be a part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

"I’m such a huge fan of the show, and I can’t believe I’m finally getting the chance to take part.

"I’m so excited to meet everyone and get dancing!"

Karen and Kristian, 49, were revealed as Strictly Come Dancing's latest signings on Vernon Kay’s BBC Radio 2 show, guest-hosted by Gary Davies, on Friday (15.08.25).

The actor added: "This will be a huge challenge for me physically, but I’m ready to rise to it!

"It’s a surreal and wonderful opportunity to shed one of my left feet!"

The duo's announcement comes hours after Ross King, Lorraine and Good Morning Britain's Los Angeles Correspondent, revealed he will be taking part in the new series of the Latin and ballroom dance show.

Ross, 63, was confirmed as the 13th contestant on the episode of Lorraine that aired on Friday (15.08.25).

The star said in a statement: "From the bright lights of Hollywood to the glittering ballroom - it’s a dream come true to be part of such an iconic show.

"I can’t wait to learn from the best, meet my fellow contestants, and, most importantly… try not to step on too many toes!

"Let’s give this the best that I can!

"As my mum always said, 'You’ll never know till you give it a go!'"

Ross' reveal comes after former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, 37, and Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis, 66, were revealed as the 11th and 12th contestants, respectively, for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing during the episode of ITV's This Morning that aired on Thursday (14.08.25).

The Apprentice 2019 candidate Thomas Skinner was revealed as the 10th celebrity to be taking part in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 34-year-old reality TV star made the announcement on Sam Thompson's Hits Radio show.

On Wednesday (13.08.25), RuPaul's Drag Race UK star La Voix, 45, and retired England rugby player Chris Robshaw, 39, were announced as stars of Strictly Come Dancing's new series on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2.

Also that day, trailblazing model Ellie Goldstein, 23 - the first model with Down Syndrome to grace the cover of British Vogue magazine - was confirmed as a cast member on the Latin and ballroom dance show on BBC Breakfast.

On Tuesday (12.08.25), YouTuber-and-podcaster George Clarke, 25, made his Strictly Come Dancing announcement on BBC Radio 1, and EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal, 46, was confirmed for the dancing show on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

And on Monday (11.08.25), former Love Island star Dani Dyer, 29, retired footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 53, and Doctor Who legend Alex Kingston, 62, were announced as stars of the new series of the Latin and ballroom dance competition on BBC's The One Show.

Olympic sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, 36 - also known as Nitro from BBC's Gladiators - was the first celebrity to be announced, also on Monday.