Former 'Made in Chelsea' star Victoria Baker-Harber and her husband Inigo Philbrick have welcomed their second baby girl into the world.

Victoria Baker-Harber has given birth to her second child

The couple had their "beautiful little angel girl" Astra on Monday (05.05.25), and she weighed 7lbs 5oz.

Victoria - who got married in a quick ceremony in April 2024, just two months after Inigo's, 36, release from prison after he was found guilty of an $86 million art fraud - said she and her husband are the "happiest people on this planet".

The 36-year-old TV personality - who also has three-year-old daughter Gaia with Inigo - captioned a black-and-white Instagram post of Astra's head, and she wrote: "Welcome to the world our beautiful little angel girl! Astra August Philbrick, May 5th, 2025, 7lbs 5oz. You have already made us the happiest people on this planet."

People were quick to congratulate the couple on their latest addition.

One commented: "Will be another beauty like mother + sister. Congratulations. (sic)"

Another wrote: "Huge Congratulations. So happy for you and your family."

And a third penned: "Congratulations! Gorgeous name."

Inigo was arrested in 2020 when Victoria was five-and-a-half months pregnant with Gaia, and he was sentenced to seven years (including two years already served) in jail in 2022 for defrauding rich clients, forging documents and faking an investor.

Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine in April 2024, Inigo admitted to being overambitious and "greedy", and insisted his crime did not cause anyone to die.

Inigo said: "There are a lot of people who look at it and say, 'Look, I didn't kill anyone; I didn't do anything violent in any sort of way.'

"Beyond that, the people who are involved in my case ... no one missed a meal; nobody didn't send their children to university. I don't think that anyone in this whole story is guilty of much more than greed and ambition.

"I don't think any good business happens without ambition, and I think greed is a natural human state. I'd feel a lot more guilt if I had been drink-driving or if I'd been selling drugs and someone had died."

Victoria - who joined the E4 Chelsea-based reality show in 2011 - stood by Inigo during his case.

She told The Sun newspaper in 2022: "I’ve stood by him and will continue to do so.

"Inigo is the best person I know, and his biggest problem was saying no and not wanting to let people down – so he tried to find solutions."