Former A Question of Sport stars Sue Barker, Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell have announced a series of live shows across the UK.

Matt Dawson, Sue Barker and Phil Tufnell

Following a hugely successful, sold-out run earlier this year that reunited the trio on stage, Sue, Matt and Phil Live! The Reunion Tour is set to return with a new set of dates for 2026.

This much-loved trio from one of Britain’s most iconic TV quiz shows will be back in April and May, ready to entertain audiences – and put their sporting knowledge to the test – all over again.

The tour kicks off in Edinburgh on 24 April, before heading to Glasgow, Newcastle, Stoke, Sheffield, Cardiff, Liverpool, Eastbourne and Southend, and rounding off with a finale in Portsmouth.

Packed with fan-favourite quiz rounds and brand-new elements created especially for this tour, each night will also feature a rotating panel of special guest sporting superstars – with the line-ups to be revealed closer to the time.

Audience members will even have the chance to pit their sporting knowledge against Matt, Phil and their teams without leaving their seats.

Host Sue, 69, and team captains Matt, 52, and Phil, 59, will also share behind-the-scenes stories from their time on A Question of Sport - which was taken off air in 2023 following an unsuccessful revamp of the presenters and format - and career highlights from former tennis player Sue, retired England rugby player Dawson and England cricketer Tufnell.

Announcing the live dates, Phil said: "Hitting the road again with Sue and Matt? Always a giggle. No two nights are ever the same as you never quite know what’s coming next, and that’s half the fun!"

Sue added: "We were just blown away by the amazing reaction to the shows earlier this year. Honestly, the three of us had such a wonderful time together. We can’t wait to do it again!”

Matt said: "I can’t believe we get to have another crack at this! Last time was such a blast, and now we get to take the show to even more corners of the UK - I can’t wait!"

Tickets for the shows - which are not affiliated with the BBC or A Question of Sport - will be available at www.myticket.co.uk

Sue, Matt and Phil Live! The Reunion Tour dates:

24th April Edinburgh Playhouse

25th April Glasgow Armadillo

26th April Newcastle O2 City Hall

6th May Stoke Victoria Hall

7th May Sheffield City Hall

9th May Cardiff Utilita Arena

10th May Liverpool Empire

15th May Eastbourne Congress Theatre

16th May Southend Cliffs Pavilion

17th May Portsmouth Guildhall