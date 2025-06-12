Former Sex Pistols singer John Lydon will never appear on Celebrity Big Brother because the programme is beneath him.

The 69-year-old musician - who was known as Johnny Rotten during his time in the iconic punk band - gets offered opportunities to appear on television but is usually uninterested in the shows offered to him.

The Pretty Vacant singer has vowed to never enter the CBB house because he doesn't want to be known as a celebrity.

When asked if he would ever consider going on Celebrity Big Brother, he said: "That’s too low for me, that’s silly.

"I’m not trying to be a celebrity. Whatever I am it’s always been done in spite of that nonsense. I’m the accidental celebrity."

John did appear on ITV reality show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004 and earned many new fans due to his non-nonsense approach to jungle life and his clashes with former glamour model Katie Price, who used the name Jordan for her photo shoots and work at that time. He famously branded Katie a "Page 3 blow-up balloon" during one bust-up.

Although Lydon quit after a few days, storming out of camp in the middle of the night after he wasn't voted off by the British public, the programme proved to be a significant moment in his later career and he appeared in a series of advertisements promoting Country Life butter afterwards.

John - who is currently on tour with his band Public Image Ltd - is grateful he got the chance to appear on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! because it allowed people to see who he really is as a man as opposed what they perceived him to be because of his Johnny Rotten persona.

In an interview with website Contact Music, he said: "Things like I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! helped.

"That gave people the chance to see me for how I really was 24/7 with a camera on me.

"I’m practical in life. If it’s cold I’ll light a fire. You can’t drink the water in the jungle so you boil it, common sense things. That’s just how I am."

John did not accept a fee for his time in Australia on the show, instead asking ITV to give money to several charities he supported.

He said: "My god, they bothered me for years, and I wouldn’t do it, but they guaranteed they would pay certain charities that I was affectionate towards. So I did it for that."