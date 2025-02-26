Fred Sirieix is to trace his family history in 'Who Do You Think You Are?'.

The 53-year-old TV star is among the famous faces who have signed up to appear in the new series of the hit BBC genealogy show which will help him trace his roots and track down his ancestry.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Fred probably isn’t top billing on the series, but he’ll certainly have one of the more interesting family backgrounds.

"Though he’s famous for being French, his family history is likely to throw up quite a few surprises as he goes on his genealogy journey.

"He recently discovered he has some surprising ancestry, so the programme might take him in that direction - but producers are keeping everything under wraps."

The new series is expected to air later this year and is also believed to feature former BBC Radio 2 regular Zoe Ball.

Fred previously revealed he'd taken a DNA test in bid to trace his family history and it revealed he has links to the UK as well as his native France.

During an appearance on BBC Radio Wales, Fred explained: "It so happens that I am six per cent Welsh, and a little bit Irish and a little bit English as well.

"But it’s not a surprise because where I’m from in Limoges used to be a Celt settlement maybe 3,000 years ago.

"The Celts went from Wales and Ireland to Brittany and they went to Limoges, which is why according to my DNA I am 78 per cent French only."

The news comes after it was revealed Fred has married his longtime partner Fruitcake in a lavish ceremony in Jamaica.

Fred has been in a relationship with Fruitcake - whose real name has never been revealed publicly - for more than a decade and earlier this month he revealed they had tied the knot.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, he said: "It's sunset here, 6pm and I'm here with fruitcake. Yeah, we got married yesterday!"

Fruitcake flashed her ring to the camera and said: "Finally! We did it! Thank you for the lovely, lovely comments."

The 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant - who is best known as appearing on 'First Dates' - is father to Olympic Team GB star Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, 20, and 16-year-old Lucien with his former partner Alex Spendolini.