Freddie Fox, renowned for his roles in 'The Crown' and 'House of the Dragon', is set to join the cast of 'Doctor Who' as an alien villain.

The 35-year-old will appear in the upcoming season of the show, and reflecting on his involvement, the actor remarked: “I had the most amazing time making this show and feel honoured to have been asked to be a part of Russell's crazy, bonkers, beautiful vision.”

The announcement comes as 'Doctor Who' prepares for its new season, scheduled to premiere on 12 April 2025.

This season will mark Ncuti Gatwa's debut as the Fifteenth Doctor, with Varada Sethu, 32, portraying the Doctor's new companion, Belinda Chandra.

The series will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on Disney+ in other regions.

Freddie's acting career began in 2009, and he has since appeared in numerous television productions, including 'The Gentlemen', 'The Great', and 'Slow Horses'.

He gained significant acclaim for his portrayal of Ser Gwayne Hightower in 'House of the Dragon'.

In 2015, the actor collaborated with 'Doctor Who' showrunner Russell T Davies on the Channel 4 dramas 'Cucumber' and 'Banana'.

His stage work includes a Laurence Olivier Award-nominated performance as Tristan Tzara in the revival of 'Travesties' at the Apollo Theatre.

Russell T Davies, 61, expressed his enthusiasm about reuniting with Freddie for 'Doctor Who', adding: “It’s been 10 years since I worked with Freddie on 'Cucumber', and this is a great way to celebrate the anniversary.

"He’s the most spectacular actor, and he comes to 'Doctor Who' with fury, venom, cunning and a beautiful set of horns. Doctor beware!”

The upcoming season of the sci-fi show has generated considerable excitement among fans, particularly with the introduction of Belinda Chandra as the Doctor's new companion.

A recently released trailer showcases Chandra's initial reluctance to embark on interstellar adventures, highlighting her unpreparedness for the cosmic dangers she encounters alongside the Doctor.

The trailer also hints at a mysterious connection between Chandra and Mundy Flynn, a character previously portrayed by Sethu, suggesting a time-crossing link.

In addition to Freddie's casting, the new season promises the return of Millie Gibson, 20, as Ruby Sunday. The season is also set to feature a variety of thrilling elements, including giant spiders, sci-fi vistas, and an interstellar Eurovision competition.