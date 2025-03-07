Gaby Roslin sits "on top of" her 18-year-old daughter and sings "musical theatre songs" to wake her up.

Gaby Roslin has a unique approach to waking up her teenage daughter

The 60-year-old broadcaster has Libbi-Jack, 23, from her first marriage to musician Colin Peel and Amelie with her publisher husband David Osmon and admits that she gives her youngest a unique wake-up call in the mornings.

Gaby told the Metro newspaper: "I still wake my 18 year old up by practically sitting on top of her and singing musical theatre songs.

"This morning, I put on Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's duet ['Die with a Smile'], and I sung both parts, and she lay there looking at me going, 'Mum!'

"I said, 'I'm going to reach the end'.

"Then I made breakfast."

Gaby is now hosting a show on Magic Radio on Saturday mornings and hopes to offer some escapism for listeners at the weekend.

She added: "I love Saturday mornings, so when they asked, it was a really easy decision.

"I did 'Motormouth' [ITV children's show] on a Saturday morning, so I'm used to working at the weekend.

"The news at the moment is bleak, and the cost of living crisis is ongoing.

"We want to put a smile on somebody's face and make them dance around their kitchen, bedroom, workplace or in their car, as long as their hands are on the wheel, and they're keeping their eye on the mirror!"

The 'Shop Smart, Save Money' host has recently released her new book 'Spread the Joy' - in which she tells readers how they can live a happier and more fulfilled life and she said it is "really important" for people to be smiling from the minute they wake up every morning.

The former 'Big Breakfast' co-presenter said: "There's science behind it - it clicks the brain into feeling better.

"Just before you do your doom scrolling on the phone or check anything, force a smile.

"It doesn't get rid of the c*** that's going on, but just for that moment, it does make you feel brighter.

"It's like saying, 'Good morning'.

"I walk everywhere, and I'll see how many people on my five miles into town answer back.

"The closer you get into the centre of a city, the less people you get doing it."

And Gaby is also working on tackling loneliness.

She said: "I think everybody is lonely because most people now work from home.

"We need to do something about that."