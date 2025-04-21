Former ‘X Factor’ judge Gary Barlow doesn’t want to manage musicians.

Gary Barlow rules out new career

The Take That legend served as a judge on the ITV show from 2011 until 2013 alongside Louis Walsh, Tulisa Contostavlos and Kelly Rowland, but even though wants to "encourage and help" the next wave of artists, he will not be managing them any time soon.

Gary is quoted by the Daily Star's Hot TV column as saying: "After all these years - I'm 54 now - I'm really enjoying where I am right now.

"Young talent, I always try to encourage and help. But managing someone? Not for me.

"Having had three children, [that's] the brutalist form of management!"

The chart-topping sensation has three children with his 55-year-old wife Dawn Andrews - Daniel, 24, Emily, 22, and Daisy, 15 - and Gary has revealed none of them want to get into show business.

He admitted: "Funnily, none of them want to do anything to do with singing or TV ... I think I've put them off."

'Gary Barlow's Food and Wine Tour: Australia' - which its first episode aired on April 11 - sees the 'Rule the World' hitmaker explore "breathtaking landscapes, mouth-watering dishes, [and] a tasty tipple (or two!) - down under as he "[pursues his] passions for music, food and wine".

Speaking of the show, he said: "I always say [to the guests], 'Be careful, pace yourself.'

"Some days, we're stood in the middle of the vineyards, there's a red, white, sparkling, and it's about 9.10 in the morning.

"You've got to be so careful ...

"The first few mouthfuls are nice, but you've got the rest of the day."