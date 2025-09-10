Gary Lineker has claimed Best Presenter at the National Television Awards – ending Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly’s 23-year winning streak.

Gary Lineker has claimed Best Presenter at the National Television Awards – ending Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly’s 23-year winning streak

The 64-year-old former Match of the Day presenter beat the Geordie pair, both 48, who have collected the accolade every year since 2001 – and did not attend the ceremony at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday (10.09.25) evening.

Taking to the stage to loud applause, Gary told the audience: “Blimey, I’ve won the Ant and Dec trophy. “Thank you, thank you to everyone who voted for me, hugely appreciated. It’s amazing.”

The ceremony, hosted by Joel Dommett, was broadcast live on ITV1.

It marked the 30th anniversary of the awards, first held in 1995 and are voted for entirely by the public.

The evening began with a win for comedian Michael McIntyre, whose Big Show took home Best Quiz Show.

Later, Lee Mack also collected the same category award for his The 1% Club quiz show.

This Morning secured the Best Daytime TV award, two years after losing to the BBC’s The Repair Shop.

New presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley accepted alongside Alison Hammond, who told the audience the team had been “humbled” by their previous defeats.

In drama, Call the Midwife triumphed over the final series of Vera for Best Returning Drama.

Teenage actor Owen Cooper was named Best Drama Performance for his portrayal of Jamie Miller in Adolescence.

In serial drama, Steve McFadden won for his performance as Phil Mitchell in EastEnders after he depicted the character’s mental health struggles.

The award for Best Comedy went to Gavin and Stacey, following high ratings for its Christmas finale, although creators James Corden and Matthew Horne were unable to attend.

Other nominees included Mrs Brown’s Boys and Brassic.

Jeremy Clarkson saw Clarkson’s Farm win Best Factual Entertainment, telling the crowd he had recently started using the weight-loss drug Mounjaro.

Stacey Solomon missed out again as her series Sort Your Life Out failed to win.

Former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague won Best Authored Documentary for her series charting her split from Tommy Fury.

She beat Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, There’s Only One Rob Burrow, Freddie Flintoff and a Boyzone project.

Liz Hurley and Rob Rinder presented the Best Reality Competition award to I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, while Jessie Wallace and Michelle Ryan were among the night’s other presenters.