The 64-year-old former footballer announced in November he was stepping down as host of 'Match Of The Day', but it has now been confirmed he will no longer be staying with the broadcaster to present its World Cup coverage in 2016 after becoming embroiled in a row over a social media post.

Gary previously "apologised unreservedly" for sharing a pro-Palestine post illustrated with a rat - which has been used in antisemitic propaganda to represent Jewish people - and insisted he didn't intend to cause offense, but still felt it was "responsible" to step away from his BBC commitments.

He said in a statement: "Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember - both on the pitch and in the studio.

"I care deeply about the game, and about the work I've done with the BBC over many years. As I've said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic - it goes against everything I stand for.

"However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action."

Gary deleted the post when he learned about the symbolism of the rat and insisted he would "never knowingly share anything antisemitic".

He added in a separate video shared to Instagram: "I've stood up for minorities and humanitarian issues and against all forms of racism all of my life, including, of course, antisemitism, which I absolutely abhor.

"There's no place for it and never should be."

After thanking the "brilliant, talented" people he has worked with during his "long and wonderful" stint with the broadcaster, he noted it was "the right time for the organisation and myself to go our separate ways."

Gary's last appearance will come on Sunday's (25.05.25) episode of 'March of the Day', which marks the end of the season.

BBC director general Tim Davie said: "Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made. Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season.

"Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades. His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond.

"We want to thank him for the contribution he has made."

Alex Kay-Jelski, the BBC's director of sport, noted in an email sent to staff that it had been a "difficult" and "emotional" week.

He added: "It is sad to be saying goodbye to such a brilliant broadcaster and I also want to thank Gary for his years of service. As ever, if you have questions, you know where I am."