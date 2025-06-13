Adrian Scarborough has donated his Gavin and Stacey original finale script and signed call sheet to a charity raffle.

Adrian Scarborough holding his Gavin and Stacey: The Finale script and a signed call sheet from the episode's last scene / Credit: DENS

The 57-year-old actor - who played Peter Sutcliffe in the BBC One sitcom from 2007 until 2024 - wanted to celebrate his appointment as patron of the homelessness charity DENS by giving people a chance to nab pieces of TV history.

The call sheet has been signed by the leading cast - which was Joanna Page (Stacey Shipman), Mathew Horne (Gavin Shipman), Ruth Jones (Vanessa "Nessa" Jenkins), James Corden (Neil "Smithy" Smith), Alison Steadman (Pam Shipman) and Larry Lamb (Mick Shipman).

The leading cast also featured Rob Brydon (Bryn West), Melanie Walters (Gwen West), Adrian, Julia Davis (Dawn Sutcliffe) and Robert Wilfort (Jason West).

It is from the final scene that saw the leading cast, Gavin and Stacey's children, as well as Dave of Dave's Coaches (Steffan Rhodri), enjoying Nessa and Smithy's wedding reception inside the Dolphin pub.

The call sheet also features a "farewell message" from the show's creators, Ruth and James.

A script of Gavin and Stacey: The Finale - which saw 20.9 million viewers tune in after 28 days, making it the UK's top scripted show since 2002 - will also be included.

The raffle - which is £5 to enter and closes on July 30 at 12pm - will be drawn on July 31 at noon.

According to the peoplesfundraising.com Gavin and Stacey Raffle page, set up by DENS, £2, 340.00 has been raised.

The money will help support DENS' mission to help those facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion in Hemel Hempstead and the wider Dacorum district.

In a joint Instagram video posted by DENS and Adrian, he said: "Hi there. Adrian Scarborough here.

"I'm just reminding you, you've still got time to get your hands on these very special Gavin and Stacey goodies.

"It's £5 a ticket, and the more tickets you buy, the more chances you have to win ...

"Get spending and good luck."

In January, thousands of Gavin and Stacey fans bid to win Robert's original signed finale script in a charity raffle for The Theatre Shed charity - which is an inclusive group that gives everyone a chance to have access to the performing arts.